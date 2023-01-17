Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Trading 1.3% Higher

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$39.97 and last traded at C$39.90. 40,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 88,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.95%.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

