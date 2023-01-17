EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Price Target Raised to GBX 32 at Barclays

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 20 ($0.24) to GBX 32 ($0.39) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 47 ($0.57) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. EnQuest has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.50.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

