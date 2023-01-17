EOS Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.12 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. EOS has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $115.24 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00004905 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00009980 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022099 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004774 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004123 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004227 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000854 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,080,040,411 coins and its circulating supply is 1,080,044,711 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

