Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.13.

Equifax Stock Up 0.4 %

EFX stock opened at $217.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $253.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.79.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Equifax by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

