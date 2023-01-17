Ergo (ERG) Trading Up 30.9% Over Last Week

Ergo (ERG) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00008274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $113.92 million and approximately $956,635.80 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,250.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000395 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.31 or 0.00406134 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016553 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.18 or 0.00791403 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00103428 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.33 or 0.00585063 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001323 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00208780 BTC.
Ergo Coin Profile
Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,789,233 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ergo
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.
