Ergo Price Hits $1.76 on Top Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.76 or 0.00008291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $113.84 million and approximately $930,896.29 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,190.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.58 or 0.00403845 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016440 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00105163 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00792515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.11 or 0.00585705 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00211029 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,798,035 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.