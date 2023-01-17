Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ESNT. Barclays downgraded shares of Essent Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essent Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essent Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.60.

Essent Group Price Performance

ESNT stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $39.08.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Essent Group had a net margin of 84.17% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $261.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.53%.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,192.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Essent Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

