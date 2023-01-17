Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) PT Raised to C$32.00

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FLMMF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Filo Mining from C$24.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Filo Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Filo Mining Trading Down 2.3 %

Filo Mining stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.