First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Trading Up 0.3%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.99 and last traded at $53.99. Approximately 482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 20,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.85.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.61.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA)
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.