First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Trading Up 0.3%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.99 and last traded at $53.99. Approximately 482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 20,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.85.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.61.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 78.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 41.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 7.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 35,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter.

