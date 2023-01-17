Gartner (NYSE:IT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $342.38.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $335.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $339.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.91. Gartner has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total transaction of $578,049.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,173,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total transaction of $578,049.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,173,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,756 shares of company stock worth $10,065,089. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Gartner by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.