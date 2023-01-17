Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Shares Up 0.2%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.48 and last traded at $25.48. 185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.