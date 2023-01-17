Gresham House (LON:GHE) Shares Down 0.5%

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 751.25 ($9.17) and last traded at GBX 758 ($9.25). Approximately 17,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 23,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 762 ($9.30).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($15.56) target price on shares of Gresham House in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Gresham House Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 751.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 780.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of £290.12 million and a P/E ratio of 3,445.45.

Insider Activity

About Gresham House

In other Gresham House news, insider Anthony (Tony) Dalwood purchased 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 770 ($9.40) per share, with a total value of £39,993.80 ($48,802.68).

(Get Rating)

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. Within private equity, it seeks to direct investments in growth capital, early-stage and lower mid-market private companies through both listed and unlisted fund structures.

Further Reading

