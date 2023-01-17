Head to Head Comparison: Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) & BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) and BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioSig Technologies has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and BioSig Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -1,479.40% -54.01% -49.87% BioSig Technologies -18,074.21% -380.63% -273.71%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million 40.46 -$64.85 million ($3.59) -0.24 BioSig Technologies $440,000.00 89.31 -$31.92 million N/A N/A

This table compares Hyperfine and BioSig Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BioSig Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hyperfine.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hyperfine and BioSig Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67 BioSig Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hyperfine currently has a consensus target price of $4.30, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. BioSig Technologies has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than BioSig Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.7% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hyperfine beats BioSig Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperfine

(Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc., a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. The company's products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care, as well as informs the timely diagnosis and treatment of acute conditions in a wide range of clinical settings. Hyperfine, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

About BioSig Technologies

(Get Rating)

BioSig Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time. It also focuses on enhancing intracardiac signal acquisition and diagnostic information for the procedures of atrial fibrillation, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures. The company has a research agreement with University of Minnesota to develop novel therapies to treat sympathetic nervous system diseases; and a strategic collaboration with the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research to develop an AI-and machine learning software solution for PURE EP systems. BioSig Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

