Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HL has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -155.71 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. Analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.99%.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 39.4% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,376,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,958 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 86.4% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.