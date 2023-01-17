HI Price Tops $0.0267 on Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. HI has a total market capitalization of $73.93 million and $764,460.58 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HI has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00030706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00041668 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004710 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00018346 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000743 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00232661 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000800 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0268461 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $481,420.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.