International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Given a C$21.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$21.00 price target on International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IPCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital restated an outperform rating and issued a C$18.50 price objective (up previously from C$17.50) on shares of International Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

International Petroleum Stock Performance

IPCO stock opened at C$13.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.52. International Petroleum has a twelve month low of C$7.80 and a twelve month high of C$16.18.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.