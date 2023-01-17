IPVERSE Price Reaches $0.0100 on Exchanges (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. IPVERSE has a total market capitalization of $467.10 million and approximately $31,361.75 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IPVERSE has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IPVERSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

