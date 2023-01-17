iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $101.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.44. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $103.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.43 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.31% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,554,357.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 534,300 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,746,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 486,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,501,000 after purchasing an additional 275,500 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 467,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,561,000 after acquiring an additional 188,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,306,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,617,000 after acquiring an additional 169,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

