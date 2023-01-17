Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $137.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on J. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.33.

Shares of J opened at $126.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.29. Jacobs Solutions has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

