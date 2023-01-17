Joystick (JOY) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $45,534.47

Joystick (JOY) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $31.99 million and $45,534.47 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000738 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Joystick has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00030539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00042467 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004681 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00018208 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00232922 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000810 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.15818215 USD and is down -12.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $44,240.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

