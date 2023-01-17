JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Price Target to CHF 550

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 560 to CHF 550 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZURVY. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 532 to CHF 520 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $522.50.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Performance

ZURVY opened at $48.11 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.47.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

