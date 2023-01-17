JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given a $156.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on JPM. Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $143.01 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $161.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $419.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.29 and a 200-day moving average of $122.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,449 shares of company stock worth $1,056,394 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joule Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 292,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 53,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

