K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$9.50 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.01.

CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.99.

In other news, Director Robert Stuart Angus sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.46, for a total transaction of C$335,842.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,192,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,158,898.51. In related news, Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.61, for a total transaction of C$442,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$218,130. Also, Director Robert Stuart Angus sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.46, for a total value of C$335,842.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,192,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,158,898.51. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,000 shares of company stock worth $1,373,112.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

