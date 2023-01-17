Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Keywords Studios Stock Performance
Shares of Keywords Studios stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55. Keywords Studios has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $37.25.
Keywords Studios Company Profile
