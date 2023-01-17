Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Keywords Studios stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55. Keywords Studios has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $37.25.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

