Komodo Trading Up 14.4% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Komodo has a total market cap of $30.64 million and $528,928.49 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001067 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00201234 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00073998 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00049443 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,693,649 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

