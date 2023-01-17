Konnect (KCT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $835.59 Million

Konnect (KCT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $835.59 million and $40,718.35 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Konnect has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Konnect token can currently be bought for $0.0510 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

