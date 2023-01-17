Kura Sushi USA’s (KRUS) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KRUS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $96.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.79. The company has a market cap of $562.48 million, a PE ratio of -359.13 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 521.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 2,040.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

