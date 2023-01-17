KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €68.00 ($73.91) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of KNKZF opened at 59.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 59.00. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of 56.32 and a twelve month high of 73.65.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seeds for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

