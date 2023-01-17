Kyrrex (KRRX) Price Up 2.2% This Week

Kyrrex (KRRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 16th. Kyrrex has a total market capitalization of $112.51 million and approximately $108,108.39 worth of Kyrrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyrrex token can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00002137 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kyrrex has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kyrrex

Kyrrex’s launch date was November 29th, 2021. Kyrrex’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Kyrrex’s official Twitter account is @kyrrexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kyrrex is kyrrex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyrrex is a global digital bank, disrupting the traditional financial world and connecting it with online finance and cryptocurrency trading. It is easier than ever to exchange fiat currencies against digital assets and vice versa only through a single platform.TelegramWhitepaper”

