Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYAGet Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,113.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,441 shares of company stock worth $2,559,588 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,633,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,951,000 after acquiring an additional 609,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,223,000 after acquiring an additional 558,921 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,399,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,002,000 after acquiring an additional 94,987 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,240,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,209,000 after acquiring an additional 215,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 5.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,093,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,118,000 after buying an additional 158,253 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYA stock opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 93.60%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

