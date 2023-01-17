Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LGND shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ LGND opened at $71.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.48, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $128.51.

Insider Transactions at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $66.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.47 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $128,285.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,943.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $618,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 422,984 shares in the company, valued at $26,170,020.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $128,285.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,943.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,185. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 428,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,239,000 after buying an additional 93,582 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 234,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,155,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 453,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,468,000 after buying an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 783,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,941,000 after purchasing an additional 25,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

