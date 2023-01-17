Linear Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Linear has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $65.07 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linear Profile

Linear was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

