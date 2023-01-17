Litecoin Cash 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $485.34 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $485.34 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 774,656,856 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 774,603,731.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00384412 USD and is up 3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $353.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
