LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Raymond James

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LKQ. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. LKQ has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average is $52.84.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in LKQ by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

