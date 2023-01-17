LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €900.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €900.00 ($978.26) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($804.35) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €785.00 ($853.26) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €902.00 ($980.43) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €832.00 ($904.35) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €880.00 ($956.52) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of MC opened at €792.70 ($861.63) on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($212.45) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($283.21). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €707.61 and its 200 day moving average price is €665.24.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

