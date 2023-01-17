Maiar DEX Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $141,618.47 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $51.93 million and $141,618.47 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010973 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00030749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00041561 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004714 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00018375 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000743 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00232707 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001747 USD and is up 3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $173,518.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.