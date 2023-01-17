Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Lowered to $40.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.38.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MRO opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.37.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,890.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 135,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $4,360,299.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,137.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,601 shares of company stock valued at $13,493,768 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

