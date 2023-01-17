Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $133.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.00.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $121.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.79. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $67.49 and a 52-week high of $127.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.