MARBLEX Trading 14.3% Higher This Week (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00006289 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. MARBLEX has a market cap of $47.70 million and $1.45 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,774 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.34095147 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,603,322.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

