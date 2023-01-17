Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $89.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $91.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Masonite International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.14.

Masonite International Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE:DOOR opened at $85.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.08. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $112.23.

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $727.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.99 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 34.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 51.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 5.6% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Stories

