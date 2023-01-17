Mdex (MDX) Market Cap Hits $84.12 Million

Mdex (MDX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0891 or 0.00000422 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $84.12 million and approximately $18.72 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mdex

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,426,868 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

