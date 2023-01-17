Mina Price Tops $0.57 on Top Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last week, Mina has traded 19% higher against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002690 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $458.86 million and approximately $23.36 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 808,489,885 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 807,631,538.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.57472431 USD and is up 3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $20,581,319.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

