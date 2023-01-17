Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MLLGF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of Mullen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of MLLGF remained flat at $11.80 during trading hours on Monday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

