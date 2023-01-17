MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,079.96

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 36.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $5.62 million and approximately $1,079.96 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00849335 USD and is up 83.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,360.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

