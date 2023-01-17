My DeFi Pet (DPET) 1-Day Volume Tops $818,861.68

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 16th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $773,873.40 and $818,861.68 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0479 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.57 or 0.01422820 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007247 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00016976 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000545 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00028724 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.63 or 0.01772254 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

