Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS) Shares Up 1.6%

Nanotech Security Corp. (CVE:NTS – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.25. 41,487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 74,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

Nanotech Security Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of C$86.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.25.

Nanotech Security Company Profile

Nanotech Security Corp. researches, creates, and produces nano-optic structures and color shifting materials for authentication and brand enhancement applications in Canada and internationally. The company offers currency authentication products, such as security foils and stripes under the KolourDepth and M2 names; and colour-shifting foils and threads under the LumaChrome name for banknotes and government IDs.

