National Bankshares Raises Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$16.50

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

LUG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 target price on Lundin Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Haywood Securities cut Lundin Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$12.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.33.

TSE LUG opened at C$15.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04. The company has a market cap of C$3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 15.41. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.80 and a 1 year high of C$15.56.

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$274.57 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.92, for a total value of C$357,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$262,264.20. In related news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total value of C$250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$358,062.50. Also, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.92, for a total value of C$357,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$262,264.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,535.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

