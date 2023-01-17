NEAR Protocol Price Tops $2.21 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.88 billion and $230.17 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00010424 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00080024 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00058953 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00023820 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000254 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000205 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 851,925,273 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 851,536,773 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.36220944 USD and is up 9.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 213 active market(s) with $219,311,582.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

