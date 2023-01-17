Neblio 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.06 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, Neblio has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00007529 BTC on major exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $31.51 million and $3.06 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,752,595 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

