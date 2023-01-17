Nervos Network Market Capitalization Hits $112.14 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $112.14 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,139.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.41 or 0.00404029 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00104811 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.58 or 0.00792764 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.68 or 0.00585081 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00211512 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

